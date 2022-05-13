Anthony Mackie-Led ‘Twisted Metal’ Series at Peacock Casts Stephanie Beatriz

Click here to read the full article.

Stephanie Beatriz is set to star opposite Anthony Mackie in the “ Twisted Metal ” series currently in the works at Peacock , Variety has learned.

The show was ordered to series at the NBCU streamer back in February. It is an adaptation of the video game series of the same name.

In the half-hour show, Mackie will play John Doe, a motor-mouthed outsider who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief (Beatriz), he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Beatriz’s character is named Quiet. She is further described as a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe.

Beatriz is best known for playing the imposing Det. Rosa Diaz in the popular comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” The show aired five seasons on Fox before moving to NBC for another three. It concluded after eight seasons and over 150 episodes in 2021. Beatriz is also known for lending her voice to the hit Disney animated musical film “Encanto.” She also had a role in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights.”

The show is based on an original take by “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Both Reese and Wernick also executive produce. Mackie will executive produce in addition to starring. Kitao Sakurai will direct multiple episodes and also executive produce. Will Arnett and Marc Forman will executive produce via Electric Avenue, which secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together. Jason Spire of Inspire Entertainment, Peter Principato of Artists First, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst will also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television, Playstation Productions, and Universal Television will produce.