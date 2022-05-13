ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge: State can get medical files in ex-Raider Ruggs’ case

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

A Nevada judge has ruled that prosecutors can obtain medical records about injuries that former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend received in a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November.

Attorney Peter Christiansen did not immediately respond Friday to messages about whether he’ll appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court. The judge issued the ruling on Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington’s medical files April 27.

A preliminary hearing of evidence in the case against Ruggs has been delayed by postponements and legal moves by Christiansen and Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman on Wednesday rescheduled it for June 16.

In court filings, Christiansen has argued that Kilgo-Washington is not charged with a crime and her health information is protected by federal and state doctor-patient confidentiality laws.

Clark County District Court Judge Tara Clark Newberry ruled that disclosure of the records is permitted under exceptions to state law about protected health information.

Prosecutors say the records will show Kilgo-Washington suffered substantial injuries in the fiery crash early last Nov. 2. Ruggs is accused of causing the collision while driving 156 mph (251 kph) with a blood-alcohol level twice the Nevada legal limit.

Tina Tintor, 23, died while her vehicle burned, despite efforts from bystanders to free her from the wreckage, according to coroner records and witness accounts.

Ruggs, 23, a former first-round NFL draft pick, was released by the Raiders hours after the wreck. He remains on house arrest with electronic GPS and alcohol monitors.

Ruggs faces a mandatory two years in prison and possibly more than 50 years if he’s convicted of driving under the influence causing death and substantial injury. He also is charged with misdemeanor gun possession after police reported finding a loaded handgun in his demolished Chevrolet Corvette.

Both Ruggs and Kilgo-Washington were hospitalized after the crash. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Kilgo-Washington underwent arm surgery.

Kilgo-Washington and Ruggs have a young daughter together.

NBC News

Fourth corrections officer in custody in beating death of Florida inmate

A fourth corrections officer charged with murder in the fatal beating of a prison inmate was arrested in Florida on Friday, authorities said. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle identified the officer as Jeremy Godbolt, 29. Godbolt and three other officers were charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, aggravated battery on...
