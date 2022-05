WWE 2K22 recently delivered its first DLC pack of new WWE Superstars in the Banzai Pack, and soon fans will have another set of five Superstars to jump into the ring with thanks to the Most Wanted Pack. 2K has already given fans first looks at Cactus Jack and Indi Hartwell, and now we've got our welcome first look at NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov. Like Cactus Jack and Hartwell, 2K has produced another stellar superstar. Dragunov will join Cactus Jack and Hartwell in the Most Wanted Pack alongside The Boogeyman, and Vader, and all five will be available to download and add to the game on April 17th. You can check out the new image of Dragunov in the post below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO