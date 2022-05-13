Former Texas big man Tre Mitchell transfers to West Virginia

After a brief stint in Austin following a great career at UMass, forward Tre Mitchell is on the move again.

In his lone season as a Longhorn, Mitchell played in 24 games. He averaged 8.7 points and four rebounds before taking a personal leave of absence from the program in February, which he never returned from.

After his departure, there was quite a bit of social media commentary from his father in regards to Chris Beard’s coaching ability.

Nonetheless, Mitchell will be able to face off against his former team as he has signed with Big 12 foe West Virginia.

It remains to be seen if he will be eligible right away, as he benefited from the one-time transfer rule when he transferred to Texas. If he is eligible immediately for the Mountaineers, he will have received a waiver or as a result of graduation.

Mitchell struggled at times as a Longhorn against bigger players, and his scoring numbers were slashed in half due to the presence of Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen. He will likely have a chance to be used more on offense in Morgantown.

