ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Dinosaur skeleton that helped inspire ‘Jurassic Park’ sells for $12.4m

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8CLQ_0fdPP4T400

A rare skeleton of the dinosaur that inspired the villains of the Jurassic Park movies sold for $12.4m when it went under the hammer.

The bones of the Deinonychus antirrhopus, a species that became famous with the hit movies, sold at Christie’s for more than double its guide price of $6m.

Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton once admitted that he named the creatures in his book and the 1993 movie “velociraptors” because it was more dramatic than Deinonychus.

The skeleton contains 126 real bones, with the remaining ones, including most of the skull, reconstructed.

The auction house said the fossil, nicknamed Hector, was the first public sale of a Deinonychus, which is described as being an agile, bipedal dinosaur renowned for the claws on its feet.

Hector is around 110 million years old and was discovered a decade ago on private land in Montana by self-taught paleontologists Jack and Roberta Owen.

The most recent owner remained anonymous during the sale.

“I had no idea it would end up at Christie’s,” Mr Owen, 69, told The New York Times.

He and his wife had a deal with landowner who allowed them to dig in return for a share of the profits of anything they found.

The couple first noticed some bone fragments in an area they had found two other animals, and carefully excavated it using a scalpel and toothbrush.

He told the newspaper that he received far less than the most recent sale price, but that his work was never motivated by money.

“It’s about the hunt; it’s about the find,” he said. “You’re the only human being in the world who has touched that animal, and that’s priceless.”

In 2020, Christie’s auctioned off a T. Rex skeleton nicknamed Stan for a record price of $31.8m, nearly four times its estimate of $8m.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Crichton
The Independent

Step-by-step: Disney rhino gets fitted with fitness tracker

Someone new is joining the ranks of fitness enthusiasts who monitor the number of steps they take each day with Fitbits and other fitness tracking devices. Only Helen isn't human: She's a 30-year-old white rhino at Walt Disney World.Helen went out onto the savanna at the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction at Animal Kingdom on Monday wearing a fitness device all-day.The purpose is to gather data on the number of steps she takes each day, whether she is walking, running or napping, and which part of the man-made savanna she favors the most. The device, about a foot (0.3 meters)...
PETS
The Independent

Michelle Yeoh: ‘I waited a long time for this. I was patient. I was resilient’

Twice, Michelle Yeoh thought her career was over. In 1995, working on The Stunt Woman with Sammo Hung, she hurtled from an 18ft overpass onto a moving truck. Yeoh misjudged the jump, fracturing a vertebra and several ribs on impact. It wasn’t her first injury; by then she was approaching nearly a decade working as one of Hong Kong’s high-kicking action stars alongside Jackie Chan and Jet Li. But it was her worst accident yet. Yeoh was immobilised in a neck and back brace, wondering why on earth she did what she did. “Back then, the fights were insane. No...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Paul McCartney review, Los Angeles: Proof he was the coolest Beatle all along

Paul McCartney didn’t used to be cool. Even back in the Nineties, when the Beatles-indebted Britpop scene was in its pomp, “Macca” always seemed like a cheesy elder statesman. He was a bit dad jeans. A bit Alan Partridge. Both thumbs seemingly fixed permanently aloft. It was John Lennon, the band’s truculent rebel, who the Gallagher brothers deified and all the hip young bands wanted to imitate. Back then, Lennon’s “Imagine” seemed like a secular hymn, a sincere manifesto for a better world. These days it’s that song out-of-touch celebrities sing to show how out-of-touch they are.If Lennon’s stock...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur#Skeleton#Movies#Raptor#The New York Times
The Independent

World-leading artists commissioned for Imperial War Museum programme

Michael Rakowitz and Cathy Wilkes are among the artists creating brand new works for the Imperial War Museums’ 14-18 Now Legacy Fund.The £2.5 million programme, in partnership with Imperial War Museums and 14-18 Now, the official UK arts programme for the First World War centenary, will see 22 ambitious artist commissions.Five cultural organisations from across the UK have been appointed as major co-commissioning partners by the Imperial War Museum. Each will receive £250,000 to commission an artist for the programme.Each commission will be inspired by the heritage of conflict.The five appointed partners are The Hunterian in Glasgow, Glynn Vivian Art...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

K-9 featured in Netflix's 'Rescued by Ruby' euthanized

A Rhode Island dog whose inspiring story of going from shelter dog to lifesaving police K-9 became the subject of a recent Netflix movie has been euthanized. State Police said Sunday K-9 Ruby was put down Friday following a “sudden, acute, and untreatable illness.” She was 11 years old. Col. Darnell Weaver, superintendent of the state police, expressed gratitude for K-9 Ruby's years of service. “K-9 Ruby dedicated her life to serve the citizens of Rhode Island and make a positive impact on every person she ever interacted with," he said in a statement. “She became a symbol...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Rust producer ‘confident’ they’ll complete film after investigation into Alec Baldwin shooting concludes

Rust producer Anjul Nigam has revealed that he’s “confident” they’ll be able to finish the film, after the investigation into the fatal on set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins concludes.Santa Fe County sheriff’s office is currently looking into Hutchins’ October 2021 death, which resulted after she was shot by a gun operated by Alec Baldwin while filming the western movie. Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction when it went off without his pulling the trigger.Despite the incident, speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy