Just mentioning that he was the first Democrat elected to the governor's office since old John Robinson rode his steed to the Capitol in 1853 sets you back, wondering, “Who was this guy?” Among the most brazen of the 81 Vermonters who ran and won the office. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ralph Wright: Phil Hoff should have a statue on the Statehouse steps.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO