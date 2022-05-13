ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thousands evacuate First Nations town amid flooding in Canada

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKRCN_0fdPOLvR00

Massive flooding in western Canada has forced the evacuation of the First Nations town of Hay River in the Northwest Territories.

All 4,000 residents of the town were ordered to evacuate as flooding reached the community's downtown area, according to the Associated Press .

Chief April Martel of Katl'odeeche First Nation issued the order on Wednesday, telling community members to head south to the town of Enterprise to escape the flooding, which is the worst the region has seen in decades.

Another nearby city, Yellowknife, opened an evacuation centre for people fleeing Hay River, and the Big River gas station in Fort Providence assisted evacuees throughout the evening.

Reports suggest some of the residents leaving Hay River are headed to northern Alberta to ride out the floods.

"Some had very little warning and had to react quickly to stay safe, while leaving their home, their possessions and, for some, their business to endure the water and ice," Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane and Municipal Affairs Minister Shane Thompson said in a statement on Thursday.

The flooding prompted the regions Department of Infrastructure to shut down the only road leading to Hay River's Vale Island, where the area's airport is located, cutting off air travel to and from the town.

The town sits at the mouth of the Hay River in what is essentially a small delta where that river feeds into the Great Slave Lake. Ice jamming the channel had blocked water over the weekend and heavy rain and snow fall added more water into the system until it ran over the riverbank.

"There was a large volume of ice, a large volume of snow in the basin over winter, and then this storm hit — initially as rain, which then flowed directly into streams and creeks, bumping up the water level immediately — and it parked over the entire basin," territorial hydrologist Shawne Kokelj told the AP. "Now what we're seeing is there's still high water coming from farther upstream because a lot of rain fell there, too, and now some of the snow is melting and so keeps feeding a lot of these smaller streams."

As the flooding continues, officials in cities where evacuees have fled worry for their wellbeing.

According to the mayor of High Level, where many evacuees have taken up temporary residence in hotels, many people are running out of food.

Crystal McAteer, the mayor, said that it was a "huge influx of people for our small community."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Thompson
Person
Caroline Cochrane
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Nations#Rain And Snow#Heavy Rain#Western Canada#The Associated Press#Municipal Affairs
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
outbreaknewstoday.com

Alaska becomes the 31st state to report the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a commercial or backyard flock

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reports the confirmation of of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock (non-poultry) in Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Alaska. Samples from the flock were confirmed at the APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames,...
ALASKA STATE
International Business Times

Dangerous New Mexico Wildfire Forces Historic City To Evacuate

Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or more than half the...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy