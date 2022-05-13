ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look inside Valentina Pinault’s handbag

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

Although she thinks the most incredible stuff she will find inside the mom’s closet, Valentina Pinault is in search of her style and individuality. The teenage daughter of Salma Hayek has access to the most exclusive brands and products, but still, there are times when she has to use her judgment to put together outfits and create makeup looks.

As the child of an international actress and a fashion mogul, the 14-year-old student knows that even grabbing ice cream with her friends can catch the attention of dozens of paparazzi and fans of her family; therefore, she makes sure to have handy a few staples.

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma reveal that speaking in Spanish feels like their ‘secret’

Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault bring their daughters to the Balenciaga show

Valentina seems to be a perfumista. Despite sometimes complimenting her looks with small purses, she tends to carry her favorite fragrances, Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent and Misia, from Chanel.

Despite being the daughter of one of the wealthiest couples in the world, Pinault revealed to Vogue that she saved her allowance to buy it.

Valentina’s hair tends to frizz; therefore, she keeps the Olaplex No. 7 bonding oil with her.

When it comes to makeup, she goes for classic brands with classic colors, like the Charlotte Tilbury lip liner Iconic Nude.

To complete the look, she wears the Gucci lipstick in Mildred Rosewood. Salma revealed to the publication that she thinks that everything her daughter has in her bag she thinks used to belong to her first.

If you are near Valentina and need an eyelash curler, she got your back! The teenager swears by the tool and always curls her eyelashes even when she is not feeling like wearing makeup. In addition to beauty products, she carries a film camera, a ring that belonged to her maternal grandmother, a pair of wired headphones, and a prayer candle with the image of Lana del Rey .

