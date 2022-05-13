ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez shares behind-the-scenes look into SNL hosting preparation

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Selena Gomez has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her Saturday Night Live hosting preparation.

The singer, 29, is set to take to the stage for her first time hosting the comedy show on Saturday, a role she announced last week on Instagram.

“Mom…I think I’ve made it. So grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!!” Gomez captioned a post about her upcoming SNL debut.

On Thursday, she shared a video of herself taken backstage during the show’s rehearsals to her Instagram Stories, in which she could be seen posing in jeans and a black turtleneck with her makeup done, before showing off her new black manicure.

Gomez also shared footage of herself sitting in a makeup chair and holding a script, with the singer captioning the brief clip: “ SNL rehearsals.”

The Only Murders in the Building star, who is hosting SNL with Post Malone as musical guest, also shared a promo skit from the show on her Stories, in which cast members Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant label both the singers “divas”.

In the sketch, Yang then asked Gomez if she was “nervous” hosting for the first time, before asking the singer whether she had “ants in [her] pants”.

“No, I’m just excited,” she replied, prompting Bryant to question again whether Gomez had any “ants in [her] pants”.

After assuring the SNL cast members that she was “good,” Malone encouraged Gomez to check her pants to be sure. The insistence prompted Gomez to ask whether there was something she should know, to which Bryant amusingly revealed that they’d spilled jelly on her pants.

According to Yang, they’d then left Gomez’s pants out for “three days,” before Malone revealed that he’d then spilled his ant farm on her pants.

“Sorry,” Bryant, Yang and Malone added in unison.

Gomez’s SNL hosting debut will take place on Saturday 14 May at 11.30 ET.

