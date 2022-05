(Ames, Iowa) – Airmen with the 168th Cyber Operations Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, along with personnel from the Innovation Center Kosovo and the University of Pristina, Kosovo, will participate together for the first time in the recurring Cyber Defense Competition at Iowa State University on May 18, in Ames. Officials say global threats to cyber security are increasing. The Cyber Defense Competition is an opportunity for Iowa Airmen, Kosovars, and Iowa students to demonstrate their capabilities and develop their skills.

