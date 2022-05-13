This Breezy Boho Dress Was Made for a Holiday in the Sun — On Sale for $29!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

All year long, we dream about this moment: summer vacation is finally upon Us! So, why do we feel stressed all of a sudden? It’s probably because we have nothing to wear! We’ve been devoting so much time and energy to the search for swimsuits that we forgot about all of the other outfit essentials needed for a warm-weather getaway. No trip is complete without cute clothes for dinner! After a hot day in the sun, there’s nothing like cooling off with a breezy dress for date night or family festivities. Bonus points if you can rock the frock during the day as well! Our goal is always to save room in our suitcase by packing versatile pieces.

Other factors to keep in mind? Our dream summer dress has a fun pattern that feels tropical, fabric that feels lightweight and fit that feels flattering. Beautiful and breathable — is that so much to ask for? We don’t think so. And apparently, neither does Amazon! We just discovered a boho-chic babydoll dress that checks all our boxes. Plus, it’s currently on sale for under $30!

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Ruffle V-Neck Flared Long Sleeve Mini Dress for just $29 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

Whether you have a trip to the beach coming up or just a trip to the market, the Dokotoo Women’s Ruffle V-Neck Flared Long Sleeve Mini Dress is about to be your new summer staple. You can really wear this dress in any seasonal situation under the sun (pun intended). Graduation party? Great. Boat day on the lake? Lovely. Brunch with the gals? You bet. It’s the perfect balance of casual and classy.

Available in three colors and patterns, this dress is not your average sundress. Stand out in the crowd with a stylish print that feels on brand for summer. While the sleeveless look is popular in warm weather, we prefer to cover our arms. These ¾ sleeves still allow you to show off a little skin while covering up any trouble areas. The V-neckline is just sultry enough without plunging too deep, and the flowy and forgiving skirt provides tummy control for maximum comfort. This mini dress is flattering on all body types!

For a cute daytime ensemble, try teaming this dress with white sneakers or flat sandals and a neutral handbag. To play up the boho vibes, you can add dangly earrings or layered necklaces and bangles. And for nighttime, we suggest styling this sundress with block heels or even booties. Now all we need is a tan, and we’ll be ready for some R&R!

