Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense

 3 days ago

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – The U-S Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa report 20-year-old Cole Jacob Bergantzel, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced Thursday, May 12, 2022, to 48 months in...

kjan.com

2 arrested in Glenwood

Officials with the Glenwood (Iowa) Police Department report two, separate arrests. Today (Monday), 34-year-old Myles Longcor, of Henderson, was arrested for Violation of a No Contact Order. He was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail, until seen by a magistrate. On Saturday, Glenwood Police arrested 26-year-old Kameron...
GLENWOOD, IA
kjan.com

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report, 5/16/22

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County report the arrest Sunday night, of 63-year-old Carla Sue Trumbauer, from Council Bluffs. The woman was arrested following the alleged assault of her daughter-in-law. Trumbauer was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault and Child Endangerment with substantial risk. She was being held in the Pott. County Jail on $2,300 bond. And, a traffic stop Sunday night near Oakland, resulted in the arrest of 46-year-old Harold Leonard Hoffman, JR., for OWI/1st offense. A sheriff’s deputy saw Hoffman’s 2019 Chevy pickup cross the center line several times before a traffic stop was conducted.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Adair County Sheriff’s report: 6 arrests

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports six arrests from over the past week. On May 8th, 36-year-old Rossi Byron Lundy, JR., of Cedar Rapids, was arrested for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, following an investigation into an assault at the I-80 eastbound rest area. At around 2:18-a.m., a caller reported multiple motorcycles and a U-Haul box truck were traveling together, and continued eastbound from the rest area. The victim said he was shot at during the altercation. Stuart Police located the group of motorcyclists and the box truck on the I-80 entrance ramp. The motorcycle continued eastbound but the box truck went to the Kum and Go and was parked by the gas pump. The driver, identified as Rossi Lundy, JR., and female passenger were detained. Lundy confirmed there was a firearm in the vehicle. It was found in the center cup-holder. A records check indicated he was convicted felon. Lundy was later released from the Adair County Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Mills County Sheriff’s report, 5/16/22

(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports 24-year-old Jose Armando Gallardo-Garcia, of Omaha, was arrested Saturday night on a Public Intoxication charge. His bond was set at $300. And, no injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident in Mills County Sunday morning. Authorities say 20-year-old Anita Coates, of Malvern, was driving a 2009 Ford in the area of 290th St./Noyes Avenue, and was toward the center of the road, when she met a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Carroll “Gentleman’s Club” under investigation

(Carroll, Iowa) – Multiple news outlets say Police in Fort Dodge are collaborating with numerous other agencies, on an investigation of a gentleman’s club. A search warrant was executed Thursday night at Ossy’s Show Club, located at 1215 Plaza Drive in Carroll. Detectives are investigating allegations of...
CARROLL, IA
kjan.com

Work release escape of Briar Merrick

Sioux City – The Iowa Department of Corrections reports 29-year-old Briar Richard Merrick, who was convicted of Theft 1st Degree and other charges in Woodbury County, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility as required, Friday. Merrick is a Native American male, height 5’9″, and...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kjan.com

Shenandoah man arrested by Red Oak Police

(Red Oak, Iowa) — An investigation into an incident Saturday evening in Red Oak, resulted in an arrest. Red Oak Police say officers were called to the 2400 block of North 8th Street around 5:10 p.m. Following an investigation, officers arrested 22-year-old Zachary Lee Miller, of Shenandoah, on a charge of domestic abuse assault/1st offense.
RED OAK, IA
kjan.com

Arrest made in vehicle stolen from Atlantic

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The pursuit of a vehicle allegedly stolen from the area of 10th and Linn Streets, ended in a collision and an arrest Saturday morning. According to Atlantic Police, one person was taken Into custody in front of 406 Linn Street, when a silver Dodge Caliber they were driving, collided with another vehicle near the curb at that location. The Caliber had Woodbury County plates.
ATLANTIC, IA
#Firearms#The U S Attorney
kjan.com

Red Oak woman arrested after early morning assault

The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Eastern Avenue at 12:19 a.m. Saturday for an assault that had occurred. After investigation Officers arrested 36-year-old Samantha Ann Cox of Red Oak for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense. Cox was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
kjan.com

Nebraska teen dies from injuries in a Pott. County SUV-Semi TT collision

(Pottawattamie County) – A collision between an SUV and a semi Saturday evening south of Missouri Valley, claimed the life of a teenager from Omaha, Nebraska. The Iowa State Patrol reports the accident happened at around 5:50-p.m. in a construction zone on Interstate 29, between mile markers 70-75. The...
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Body discovered in Mo. River Saturday morning

(Mills County, Iowa) – Midwest Regional Dive Team members and other rescue personnel responded at around 10-a.m. today (Saturday) to a report of a body in the Missouri River, about 20-yards from shore, near the Bellevue Toll Bridge on the Mills County side of the river. The scene is...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Council Bluffs selected to receive $500K to tackle polluted Brownfield sites

LENEXA, KAN. (MAY 16, 2022) – The Biden administration, through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), announced that Council Bluffs, Iowa, was selected to receive $500,000 of the $254.5 million in Brownfields grants for 265 selected communities. Council Bluffs was selected for cleanup of the Former Reliance Battery Site. These grants are supported by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides a total of $1.5 billion to advance environmental justice, spur economic revitalization, and create jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties. =Brownfield projects can range from cleaning up buildings with asbestos or lead contamination to assessing and cleaning up abandoned properties that once managed dangerous chemicals. Once cleaned up, former brownfield properties can be redeveloped into productive uses, such as grocery stores, affordable housing, health centers, museums, parks, and solar farms.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjan.com

14 sculptures of prehistoric beasts on display in Sioux City

(Radio Iowa) – A group of “Scraposaurs” has been posted outside Sioux City’s Lewis and Clark Center. Dale Lewis — a sculptor who works with scrap metal — created the traveling display of 14 prehistoric creatures, including a sculpture that looks like one of the most famous of all dinosaurs.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kjan.com

Atlantic Parks Dept. struggles to find life guards

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The City of Atlantic’s Parks and Rec Department is struggling to find life guards to serve at Sunnyside Pool during the upcoming season. Parks and Rec Director Bryant Rasmussen said during the Parks Board meeting Monday evening in the Rotary Shelter at the Schildberg Rec Area, the pool is nearly ready to go, as far as any potential leaks are concerned. Last year, he said, they had some major leaks to fix.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Early Primary voting starts Wednesday

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Cass County Auditor Sara Harris reports early (Absentee) voting for the June 7, 2022 Primary Election begins Wednesday, May 18th. Voters may vote absentee in-person at the Cass County Auditor’s Office, 5 W 7th Street Atlantic, IA, during regular business hours through June 6, 2022. The Cass County Auditor’s Office will also be open for Primary Election business Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Audubon, Griswold & Exira-EHK School Boards to hold their regular (separate) meetings this evening

A trio of area school board plan to hold their regular monthly meetings this evening. The Griswold School Board meeting takes place in the High School Conference Room, beginning at 5:15-p.m. The Exira-EHK Board meets at 6-p.m., in the Conference Room at the Elk Horn Building, and the Audubon School Board will gather in the High School Board Room at 7-p.m. for their session.
GRISWOLD, IA
kjan.com

Atlantic Parks & Rec Board to meet this evening

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The City of Atlantic’s Parks and Rec Board will meet this evening at the Rotary Shelter in the Schildberg Rec Area (by the dog park). Their meeting begins at 5:15-p.m. Action Items and/or New Business, includes:. A Bull Creek Update. Sunnyside Pool matters. Sunnyside Lifeguards.
ATLANTIC, IA

