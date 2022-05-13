Jersey Shore Man Gets 7 Years Behind Bars For Leaving Fatal Crash Scene: Prosecutor

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 28-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, authorities said.

Roberto Alcazar-Sanchez, of Jackson, was sentenced as a result to a previously entered guilty plea to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Dec. 24, 2020, at approximately 6 p.m., Jackson police were summoned to Cedar Swap Road and Interstate-195 for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Jackson Township Police Department revealed that a 2010 Mercedes Benz, driven by Norman Shtab, 83, of Howell Township, was exiting I-195 at Exit 21. His wife, Phyllis Shtab, 81, was a passenger. As Shtab was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Cedar Swap Road, his vehicle collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

Mr. and Mrs. Shtab were transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune Township following the crash.

Mr. Shtab was treated for his injuries and later released. On Dec. 26, 2020, Mrs. Shtab succumbed to the injuries she sustained as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

On Dec. 30, 2020, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado — identified through continuing investigation to be Alcazar-Sanchez — who fled the scene of the crash on foot, the prosecutor said.

Further investigation revealed that Alcazar-Sanchez then fled the United States and traveled to Mexico, Billhimer said.

On March 3, 2021, Alcazar-Sanchez surrendered himself to United States Customs and Border Patrol Protection Agents in Laredo, Texas. He was ultimately extradited back to Ocean County, and has been held in the Ocean County Jail since his return on March 31, 2021.

