Bears only favored in 2 of their 17 games in opening lines from oddsmakers

By Dan Bernstein Show
670 The Score
 3 days ago

(670 The Score) The oddsmakers don’t expect much at all out of the Bears in 2022.

Despite having one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, the Bears opened as favorites in only two of their 17 regular-season games after the NFL schedules were released Thursday, according to BetQL Daily host Joe Ostrowski. The Bears are also a pick ‘em in two other games.

The Bears are a 3-point favorite at home against the Houston Texans in Week 3 and a 1.5-point favorite at home against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. The Bears-Commanders game at Soldier Field in Week 6 and the Bears-Falcons game in Atlanta in Week 11 opened as tossups.

The Bears are coming off a 6-11 season, after which they fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy. Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus were hired to replace them, respectively.

The Bears were favored in four of their games in 2021 and underdogs in 13 of them, Ostrowski told the Dan Bernstein Show on Friday.

