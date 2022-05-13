ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Ackles Joins ‘Big Sky’ in Series Regular Role for Season 3

By Jolie Lash
 3 days ago
“Supernatural” alum Jensen Ackles has a new series regular role. The actor has joined the cast of ABC’s “Big Sky” for the show’s third season in a lone season arc. Ackles is set to make his debut in the Season...

