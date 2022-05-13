ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Why Losing L.A.’s Landmark Pico Theater Will ‘Force Indie Studios to Get Creative’

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The art-house multiplex that was a key pillar of indie film releasing will close at the end of May, and there’s no clear replacement in Los Angeles. Landmark Theatres’ announcement that it will be closing its 12-screen multiplex on Pico Boulevard has upended not just the Los Angeles art-house scene but...

lapl.org

Jewish Roots of L.A.

President Joseph Biden may have put it best in his 2021 proclamation on Jewish American Heritage Month: “The Jewish American experience is a story of faith, fortitude, and progress. It is a quintessential American experience—one that is connected to key tenets of American identity, including our Nation’s commitment to freedom of religion and conscience.” We celebrate those experiences and achievements this May and have done so since 2006, when George W. Bush first declared the month as one to recognize the generations of Jewish people who have come to America for both better opportunities and to escape the discrimination and injustice which has been woven into the fabric of their history. As the country expanded ever westward, Jewish Americans settled in Los Angeles like so many others, looking for fresh opportunities and to carve out new avenues of enterprise the area offered. Los Angeles is now home to the second-largest Jewish population in America, behind New York, and the fourth largest worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [5-15-2022]

If need something fun to fill up your Sunday, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 15) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Have a great day!. Things To Do...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News

Photos: Miranda Kerr through the years

Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Model Miranda Kerr poses at the launch of Victoria's Secret's 'Heavenly Kiss' fragrance at the Victoria's Secret store at the Grove on May 6, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Here Are All the Tacos That You Can Try At the Return of Our Taco Madness Live Event This Saturday In the SGV!

After a very long two-year hiatus, L.A. TACO is excited to announce the return of our live Taco Madness event. Our all-ages and in-person taco event brings L.A.’s best taquerías to one place and makes a party out of it to celebrate the champion of our fierce online taco tournament. All in the name of supporting the original daily street-level journalism that you see every day on lataco.com. For this year, our taco event will take place at Santa Anita Racetrack overlooking the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains. There will be free parking! There will be ice-cold draft beer for sale! And most importantly, there will be tacos of all crispy and soft textures and juicy fillings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Best Carnitas Tacos Get a New Home at El Momo in Monterey Park

Working long hours at a butcher shop in Salamanca, Guanajuato, a young Romulo Acosta learned the craft of making carnitas from his father. That meant frying pork in its own fat, low and slow during a predawn vigil before sifting uneven cuts of varying cook times to produce springy, tender bits of well-seasoned meat for tacos. Even after learning carnitas, Acosta knew that would never be enough. “I wasn’t given the chance to grow my own business apart from my father and take care of my family, so I headed to the United States,” says Acosta, who goes by Momo.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [5-14-2022]

Saturday is going to be a hot one (as in 90+ in and around the southland), but if you can brave the blistering heat, there’s plenty to see and do. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 14) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you end up doing, even if it’s just sitting on your couch soaking up the A/C, I hope enjoy your day!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Meet the 29-Year-Old Wunderkind GM That Helped Make LA’s Kato the Buzziest Restaurant in Town

Click here to read the full article. The story of  LA restaurant Kato, the Michelin-starred tasting menu destination that recently relocated to a 4,500-square-foot downtown space, is the story of two wunderkinds. There’s chef Jon Yao, of course, who opened Kato in June 2016 when he was just 25. Yao’s new-school Taiwanese-American cooking uses fine-dining ingredients and beautiful plating to move his culture forward. So three-cup chicken turns into three-cup abalone, and riffs on steamed fish, hot-and-sour fish and raw fish are elaborate but delicate umami bombs that burst with contrasting textures and flavors. An A5 wagyu dish has a sauce...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Watts legend shares new biography, ‘To Protect and Serve’

After the chaos and destruction of the 1965 Watts Riots, tension was at an all-time high between the Los Angeles Police Department and residents. As a Watts resident for nearly 80 years, Ozie Bell Gonzaque has played an integral role in easing racial tensions and conflict between law enforcement and her local community. She served as a volunteer with the LAPD for 25 years and as a housing authority commissioner for 20 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

1221 Ocean Avenue Complex Sold For Record Price

Sold for a record price of $330 million. The Irvine Company has sold 1221 Ocean Avenue to the real estate development trust Douglas Emmet as reported by The Real Deal.com for the record price of $330 million in Santa Monica. It is a 120-unit complex and the total price breaks...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Trace

LA’s ‘Daycrawler’ Knows Something About Gun Violence. Who’s Listening?

This story was first published by the Guardian. There’s no such thing as an average day for Nasser “Nash” Baker, but they do tend to start the same way. Most people may know about Baker’s line of work from “Nightcrawler,” the 2014 film in which Jake Gyllenhaal skulks around Los Angeles to film car crashes and murder scenes. But Baker refers to himself as a “daycrawler,” leaving his home in South Los Angeles every day around noon wearing his bulletproof vest and helmet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Missed it By ‘That’ Much! Winning SuperLotto Plus Ticket Missing Mega Number Sold in Pasadena

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $11 million. Two tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a liquor store in Pasadena and a market in Los Angeles, and each is worth $15,712, the California Lottery announced.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot Near Grand Central Market in Downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a a man shot near the Grand Central Market in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported at 300 Hill St. at around 4 p.m. where a man was struck by gunfire, according to LAPD. It was unclear if the...
Robb Report

Why LA’s Sprawling Villa Firenze Is on the Market for $120 Million—After Selling for $51 Million in 2021

Click here to read the full article. Two years ago, one of the most expensive homes in the world listed for $160 million. Following a whopping 70-percent discount, the Beverly Hills, California, mansion sold at auction last April for $51 million. Now, just over a year later, the property is up for grabs again—and it’s going for more than double what it last sold for. Known as Villa Firenze, the massive mansion is situated in a gated part of the famous LA neighborhood. Sitting on nearly 10 acres of land, the Tuscan-inspired house boasts 31,624 square feet of living space, which...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
