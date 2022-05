May's second election is here, in which voters will decide on the candidates to represent their party in the November general election after the winner in some March primary races was unclear.Just like the March primaries, voters will choose which party they choose to vote in. Then based on location, each ballot will show which races are in a runoff.In Texas, candidates must win at least 50% of the vote to be elected. In the races where the top candidate only received a plurality of votes, a runoff is being held.Here's everything you need to know before heading to the...

