Bessemer, AL

Bessemer Farmer's Market This Sat, May 14, 2022 - 8:00 am till 12:00 pm @ Bessemer Recreation Center

By Seth Holloway
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBessemer Farmer's Market This Sat, May 14, 2022 - 8:00 am till 12:00 pm @ Bessemer Recreation Center. The...

Bham Now

NEW: Active Adult Community for Ages 55+ Coming to Birmingham Winter 2022

Starting in winter of 2022, adults 55 and older will be able to experience a whole new way of living in the Birmingham area. Keep reading to learn about Overture Tributary, Birmingham’s newest active adult community. Coming Soon!. Overture Tributary is Birmingham’s brand-new housing option for the 55+ demographic...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Birmingham, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Birmingham was originally a steel-fueled industrial city, but it is now a vibrant cultural center with a rich past. From art museums and botanical gardens to wonderful family activities like the McWane Science Center and the Birmingham Zoo, Birmingham has a lot to offer. We all need a caffeine hit now and then, whether it's first thing in the morning before work or after lunch for a boost. Some of these establishments in Birmingham, Alabama, will welcome you with not only refreshing beverages but also excellent roasts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Magic City Wine Fest

Come join us for the 5th Annual Magic City Wine Fest as we travel through several different regions spanning the globe. Drink wine and beer specific to a certain region. Restaurants will also have food available for purchase. Take a break from your travels and enjoy the soothing sounds of live music. The World Tour will be held at the lovely Birmingham Zoo. A portion of every ticket will go to benefit the Birmingham Zoo. Magic City Wine Fest is a rain or shine event and no refunds will be given.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Business
AL.com

Popular Nashville biscuit restaurant opening first Alabama location

Biscuit Love, the popular Nashville-based eatery known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, is set to open its first location in Alabama. The restaurant will open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights, reports QSR Magazine. Biscuit love will occupy a 3,045 square-foot space, according to the magazine.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Adventure & Splash Adventure Is Officially Open For The 2022 Season

Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure is officially open for the 2022 season. This year is going to be one of the most exciting seasons yet. They have a new Roller Coaster, the Cheddar Chase (which they are putting the final touches on and will open soon). The new coaster will be over 50ft tall and over 1,200 feet long, with 5 individual trains running on the track. The roller coaster is a "Wild Mouse" style coaster making it the third roller coaster at the park. This will also be the 25th anniversary of the Rampage. Plus all of the fun ridess and great benefits you have come to know and love, like free parking, free soft drinks, free shows, free tubes, and much more!
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Orangutan at Birmingham Zoo recovering extremely well after surgical procedure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following is a release from the Birmingham Zoo. A 41-year-old male Sumatran orangutan, Oliver, is recovering extremely well after a surgical procedure to remove a testicular tumor. After Birmingham Zoo Animal Care Professionals noticed Oliver had a swelling between his legs, Zoo veterinary staff immediately...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Atlanta Magazine

This standout side dish from Alabama restaurant Helen embodies the flavors of summer

The smell of rib-eye steaks sizzling on an indoor grill brings Rob McDaniel right back to his grandmother’s house in Oneonta, Alabama. His vivid memories of her cooking inspired him to become a chef, and now his downtown Birmingham restaurant, named Helen in her honor, is garnering national accolades for its Southern-inspired cuisine. “I wanted a place where people would walk in and feel that same feeling—when all your senses are piqued,” McDaniel says. And while steaks are a popular menu item, a la carte sides offer sensory experiences of their own. In this standout dish, corn is sliced from the cob and quickly fried (causing it to curl up in “ribs”), then served with blistered shishito peppers and a housemade white barbecue sauce. Seasoned with spices including sumac and dried chilis and topped with queso fresco and cilantro, it is a spicy, citrusy, mildly smoky delight—and the perfect complement to a grilled rib-eye.
ONEONTA, AL
wbrc.com

Johnny Ray’s in Colonnade closing permanently

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Johnny’s Ray restaurant in the Colonnade on Highway 280 is closing permanently, according to store officials. Store officials would not give a cause for their closing. The last day the restaurant will be open is on May 21, 2022. The restaurant’s website says that Johnny...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Return of: The Locked Band

Anniston, AL – On Friday, May 20, 2022 The Locked Band is live at 10:00 pm at 320 S Quintard Ave, Anniston, AL 36201. Doors open at 5:00 pm and the show starts at 10:00 pm. Text 256.419.8698 to reserve your seating. Seating will go fast!
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
ALABAMA STATE
styleblueprint.com

She Helps Alabamians Through Their Toughest Times

Each year in the United States, one in five adults experiences a mental health crisis. Additionally, one of every eight emergency department visits by an adult involves mental illness or substance use. Unfortunately, many people don’t get the help they need. In fact, each year, 60 percent of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment. Alabama currently ranks fiftieth of 51 states (including D.C.) in statewide access to mental health care. For Dr. Sabrina Scott, these staggering statistics aren’t just facts and figures. They’re a call to action.
ALABAMA STATE

