Bessemer Farmer's Market This Sat, May 14, 2022 - 8:00 am till 12:00 pm @ Bessemer Recreation Center

Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure is officially open for the 2022 season. This year is going to be one of the most exciting seasons yet. They have a new Roller Coaster, the Cheddar Chase (which they are putting the final touches on and will open soon). The new coaster will be over 50ft tall and over 1,200 feet long, with 5 individual trains running on the track. The roller coaster is a "Wild Mouse" style coaster making it the third roller coaster at the park. This will also be the 25th anniversary of the Rampage. Plus all of the fun ridess and great benefits you have come to know and love, like free parking, free soft drinks, free shows, free tubes, and much more!

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO