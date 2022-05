The attorneys general from Connecticut and Rhode Island have formed a multi-state effort to protect mental health and substance use care for patients. William Tong and Peter Neronha said the joint decision came after a ruling by a federal district court judge two years ago. The judge found that the nation’s largest managed behavioral health care company, United Behavioral Health, wrongfully denied coverage for mental health services to thousands of subscribers.

