Marie (Weaver) Fleisher, 100, widow of Elza Fleisher, of New Britain, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Southington Care Center with her daughter Debi by her side. Born in Raleigh, NC, she was a former Berlin resident, living in New Britain since 1951. Marie graduated from Peace College in North Carolina. She worked as a Mortgage Loan Officer for 20 years at the former Burritt Mutual Savings Bank in New Britain, retiring in 1985. A longtime member of South Church in New Britain, she was a former Moderator, Deaconess and Women of South Church member. She served on the board of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary; its advisory board; and was also a member of the Woman's Club of New Britain and the New Britain AARP.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO