Iowa State

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The democratic primary, my attorney general, and (still) the Legislature

Albia Newspapers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics Podcast: the democratic primary, my attorney general, and – still – the Legislature. On Iowa Politics is...

www.albianews.com

ktvo.com

Challenges for Finkenauer after Iowa Senate ballot woes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Abby Finkenauer's bid to clinch the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Iowa wasn't supposed to be so fraught. She built a wunderkind reputation in the Legislature before toppling a Republican congressman in 2018. She was the second-youngest woman elected to Congress, helping...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa campaign launched to reform state marijuana laws

DES MOINES — In recent years, the Iowa Legislature has opened the door to medical marijuana but kept it closed on attempts to ease restrictions on the possession and use of cannabis. In the current legislative session, a Democratic proposal, Senate Joint Resolution 2003, means to amend the Iowa...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Who the Iowa Democratic primary voters are

Early voting for Iowa’s June 7 primary begins on May 18. Democrats have one contested race for a federal office (Abby Finkenauer, Mike Franken, and Glenn Hurst are running for U.S. Senate) and one for a statewide office (Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker are running for secretary of state). There are also many competitive primaries for Iowa House or Senate seats.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

GOP Candidates in Iowa’s Third District Concerned About Ukraine Aid Package

(Des Moines, IA) — The three Republican candidates running in the third congressional district primary are raising concerns about sending U-S aid to Ukraine. During a debate, this weekend on C-C-I television in Des Moines, candidate Nicole Hasso of Johnston said America has always helped its allies, but the money would be better spent on fortifying the U-S/Mexico border. Gary Leffler of West Des Moines asked how the U-S can fund “what’s going on there and say the security of Ukraine is more important than our own border.” Zach Nunn of Bondurant says the House-passed bill lacks sufficient oversight, but he supports sending aid to Ukraine, and that “America first means standing up for our national interests around the world. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne in November.
DES MOINES, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
KBUR

Iowa Democratic US Senate candidate tests positive for COVID

Des Moines, IA- Democratic US Senate Candidate Mike Franken has tested positive for COVID-19. The Des Moines Register reports that Franken announced Friday, May 13th on his Twitter account that his symptoms were mild and he was “on a quick road to recovery.”. Franken is one of three Democrats...
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Grassley faces challenge within Republican Party

DES MOINES -- Iowa’s longtime U.S. senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, hopes this fall to be elected to an eighth six-year term in the U.S. Senate. But before he can face his seventh Democratic challenger over the past five decades in the Senate, Grassley must first stave off a challenge from within his own party. Jim Carlin, a lawyer and state legislator from Sioux City, is also running in Iowa’s 2022 U.S. Senate campaign.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Court Decides that Iowa Schools Can Require Masks… Kind of

The American Civil Liberties Union and the ARC of Iowa filed a lawsuit against Governor Kim Reynolds within the last year for banning schools from requiring masks. Per KCCI, the group's lawsuit " (argued) the law violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and kept students who were in danger of contracting COVID-19 from being in school."
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Kim Reynolds doesn't trust all Iowans to do the right thing

Gov Kim Reynolds says she trusts “Iowans to do the right thing.” That is, of course, unless:. • You’re a woman who is in private consultation with her physician;. • You’re a public school superintendent trying to manage your school district in the best way to ensure the safety and well-being of your students or budget for your district without the state reducing the district funding;
IOWA STATE
Erin Murphy
Sioux City Journal

Democratic Senate candidate Mike Franken confirms positive COVID-19 test

Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Mike Franken's campaign will be on pause in the immediate future as the retired Navy admiral announced on Friday afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19. "After 100s of engagements and 1000s of conversations these many months, I’ve popped positive with COVID," Franken said in a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

17 Iowa dog breeders are ranked among the worst in the nation

Dogs at an Iowa breeding facility run by Daniel Gingerich, formerly of Seymour, Iowa, before his license was revoked last year by federal officials. (Photo from U.S. District Court exhibits.) An Iowa dog breeder who admitted killing some of his unwanted dogs with stomach injections and then leaving them alone...
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Farmers finally get a good week in the fields

DES MOINES – Significantly drier and warmer weather allowed Iowa farmers 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 15, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities included spraying and planting. Topsoil moisture condition rated 1% very short, 11% short, 81% adequate and 7%...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in all but eight Iowa counties

The invasive insect that kills ash trees has been detached in 91 of Iowa’s 99 counties. State officials have confirmed the emerald ash borer has been found in Dickinson and Humboldt Counties for the first time. Mike Kintner is the emerald ash borer coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Kintner says emerald ash borer larvae was found just outside of Arnolds Park after getting a tip from a professional who works in the landscaping industry.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Calls Abortion Vote A Waste Of Time

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was one of the few to speak during the debate of the failed bill pushed by Democrats that sought to make abortion legal. The Republican Senator said the legislation is being discussed for political purposes and they’re wasting time they could be spending on things that people want. With the U-S Senate evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats — it wasn’t expected to pass. Iowa’s other Republican Senator, Joni Ernst, did not speak during the debate. Abby Finkenauer, one of the Democrats running for a chance to face Grassley in the November election, says the vote shows why Democrats need to win more seats in the Senate. Mike Franken, who is also competing for the Iowa Democratic Party’s U-S Senate nomination, says Grassley has consistently voted to take rights away from women.
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Total lunar eclipse: Here's what it looked like in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much of the United States witnessed the "Super Flower Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse on Sunday night, and the sky cleared in Iowa just in time to create perfect viewing conditions. The sun, moon and Earth aligned Sunday night, with Earth casting a shadow on...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Three Bills into Law

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signs three bills into law. House File 2200 requires healthcare providers to give patients an explanation of charges for direct care, detailing the patient's responsibility before submitting a bill to the insurance provider. Senate File 2363 allows sex offenders to be removed...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

How one Iowa school district rebuffed attempted book ban

Marie Gleason of Bettendorf is a John Deere retiree and a former candidate for the Iowa legislature. She is passionate about women’s issues, civil rights, and public education. A parent in the Pleasant Valley School District (Scott County) requested to have All Boys Aren’t Blue, a multiple award-winning book...
PLEASANT VALLEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Iowa Secretary of State Presents Voter Registration Award to Hillcrest Academy

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Hillcrest Academy in Kalona Thursday. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. Hillcrest Academy is one of eleven schools in the state to register 100% of eligible students this year. This was the school’s second consecutive year earning the award.
IOWA STATE

