Master Gardeners workshops coming up

The warm morning of mid-May, the sweet perfume of honeysuckles, the sounds of the birds, plus the aroma of fresh red strawberries beckon us to that special strawberry field on a country road in Surry County. Several gallons of beautiful berries are waiting for us to pick! The is nothing quite like the red tint and sweet aroma of freshly picked strawberries on your fingertips. It is always fun to go berry picking in the morning when the air is fresh, the warm sun shines down and the scent of honeysuckles and strawberries fill the countryside. This seems to be the best time to pick with no distractions. If you don’t have time to pick berries, you can always call ahead and place an order and they will have them ready when you arrive. It costs about a dollar more per gallon if they pick berries for you, but still well worth the price.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO