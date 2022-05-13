ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Master Gardeners workshops coming up

By John Peters II
Mount Airy News
 3 days ago

DOBSON — Master Gardener volunteers of Surry County have schedule a summer full of garden adventures. “Whether you like planting herbs, flowers, or ornamentals, there is something for you,” the group said in a recent statement. In...

Mount Airy News

Surry strawberry season is here

The warm morning of mid-May, the sweet perfume of honeysuckles, the sounds of the birds, plus the aroma of fresh red strawberries beckon us to that special strawberry field on a country road in Surry County. Several gallons of beautiful berries are waiting for us to pick! The is nothing quite like the red tint and sweet aroma of freshly picked strawberries on your fingertips. It is always fun to go berry picking in the morning when the air is fresh, the warm sun shines down and the scent of honeysuckles and strawberries fill the countryside. This seems to be the best time to pick with no distractions. If you don’t have time to pick berries, you can always call ahead and place an order and they will have them ready when you arrive. It costs about a dollar more per gallon if they pick berries for you, but still well worth the price.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Ararat Ruritan Club presents award

The Ararat Ruritan Club of Virginia recently presented the highest award in Ruritan to Shelby Bondurant Cox, in honor of her late husband and former Ruritan, Jack Cox. Several members of the Cox family enjoyed the covered dish meal as prepared by members of the club prior to the presentation of the Tom Downing plaque during a recent meeting. Downing was one of the founding members of Ruritan National and the award given in his name is the highest honor bestowed upon a Ruritan.
ARARAT, VA
Mount Airy News

‘Vines’ run to aid local rec programs

DOBSON — Hundreds of people will be “Running the Vines” next Saturday in pursuit of awards for top finishers, but the big winner stands to be recreation programs of Surry County and Mount Airy. The event featuring 10K and 5K races long has been held on the...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Historic home, closed since 2019, is reopening

Public can visit Edwards-Franklin House this weekend. The Edwards-Franklin House has been around since 1799, but recently its storied history was put on hold by the pandemic — which is changing this weekend. For the first time in three years, open house tours are scheduled today and Sunday to...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Auditions for ‘Music Man’ coming up

Auditions for the Surry Arts Council’s production of “Music Man” directed by Tyler Matanick are being held on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, May 18 from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. Those auditioning should wear appropriate audition attire (no sweatpants or hoodies)....
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Mountain Valley makes two moves

Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care is making two separate moves — creating a new position for donor relations and stewardship and a literal move, changing locations for its headquarters. Katherine Brinkley has joined the staff as director of donor relations and stewardship. “One of Katherine’s primary responsibilities in...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Three vie for District 4 GOP nomination

Editor’s Note: The Mount Airy News posed the same three questions to local school board candidates running in the May 17 primary. On Saturday, we published the responses from the District 3 Surry County Board of Education candidates in print and online. On Sunday, we published the responses from the District 4 online and in print on Tuesday.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

County considers first nuisance action

The goals were multi-fold in passage of a property nuisance ordinance last fall that some on the Surry County Board of Commissioners felt was too broad to be enforced. If the goal was to take a bite out of blight: the time is approaching to test the county’s teeth. Of course, though, it will need to be paid for.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Two seek District 3 GOP school board nod

Editor’s Note: The Mount Airy News posed the same three questions to local school board candidates running in the May 17 primary. Today, we publish the responses from the candidates seeking the GOP nomination for the District 3 Surry County Board of Education seat, both in print and online. The District 4 candidates will be online Sunday and in print on Tuesday.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

2A Midwest Regional Track results

The Surry Central Lady Eagles pose with the 2A Midwest Regional Runner-up trophy. Team members are pictured, from left: Claire Marion, Madelyn Wilmoth, Ella Priddy, Yeira Munoz, Mia McMillen, Ivy Toney, Cassie Sneed and Aylin Soto. Keshaun Tillman | Special to the News. With a jump of 6-02.00 feet, North...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Roscoe Benjamin Hensley, 50, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon;
SURRY COUNTY, NC

