GET YOUR WALKING SHOES READY STATESBORO for the walk-a-thon. This will be the first of many more to come. The Roosevelt Cone Jr. Scholarship Foundation is having their First Annual Walking for Good Character Walk-A-Thon!. Saturday May 14, 2022 starting at 8am. Let’s get together and have some fun and...

STATESBORO, GA ・ 15 DAYS AGO