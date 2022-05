MISSOULA — Polson boys basketball coach Randy Kelley is retiring, the school announced Monday afternoon. Kelley coached the Pirates the past eight seasons and guided the program to six Class A tournament appearances. Polson won the consolation bracket in the 2016-17 state tournament after losing in the first round that year, then again won the consolation bracket in 2017-18. The Pirates missed out on state in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, but made it back the past two years — ending in the loser-out game each time.

POLSON, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO