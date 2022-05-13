ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Public health alert issued for Weis Markets’ ready-to-eat General Tso Chicken meals

By Kelly Broderick
 3 days ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert due to concerns that Weis Markets’ ready-to-eat General Tso Chicken meals may contain milk.

They say this is not declared on the store’s finished product label.

The RTE General Tso Chicken meals were prepared, labeled and sold in the Deli area at Weis Markets stores between April 13, 2022, and May 11, 2022.

They have sell by dates of April 13, 2022 through May 15, 2022.

The following products are subject to this public health alert:

  • Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN FAMILY MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500.”
  • Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO CHICKEN SMALL MEAL Serving Size 1 cup Calories 500.”
  • Deli compartment containers containing “Weis GENERAL TSO MEAL Serving Size 1 each Calories 910.”

These items were sold at Weis Markets’ retail delis in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

