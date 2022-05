It began on May 13th, and continues through Memorial Day Weekend to Tuesday the 31st. Another CLICK IT OR TICKET campaign for the Danville Police Department, made possible by funding grants from the Illinois Department of Transportation. Danville Deputy Police Chief Terry McCord joined us over the weekend on 1490 WDAN’s News Makers. And as he explained, the police do not go into this wanting to write tickets. They go into it wanting to teach the public about safety.

