In May 2021, Crystal Pinkston and Sharon Calhoun Norman opened their first YogaSix franchise, located in Hyde Park, a diverse neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. Calhoun Norman, a Chicago native, and Pinkston, who relocated to Chicago years ago, are longtime friends who have always enjoyed taking a variety of fitness classes together. The two became interested in opening a YogaSix studio because they could combine their passion for a wellness lifestyle with entrepreneurship.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO