ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Friday afternoon news update

westernmassnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this update, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has tested positive for COVID-19,...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: May 16

(WGGB/WSHM) - Several non-profits are gearing up for a day of giving. Tuesday, May 17 marks Valley Grows Day. It’s an effort among small, community-based non-profits in western Massachusetts that are working to create sustainable food systems for our communities. It’s the fourth annual collaborative day involving farms or...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has tested positive for COVID-19, the West Springfield Police Department is asking for your help with identifying the two women accused of shoplifting, and the Agawam Police Department is urging residents to lock their vehicles. Plus, Meteorologist Ken Mahan has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hundreds of tires slashed at Springfield van transportation company

Local NAACP president speaks out on racially-motivated mass shootings over weekend. President of the Springfield NAACP, Talbert Swan, said events like these two shootings should remind Americans that we have not come too far in abolishing racism. Watershops Pond set to refill in time for summer. Updated: 3 hours ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agawam, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Cars
Springfield, MA
Cars
West Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Agawam, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Springfield, MA
westernmassnews.com

Fire crews responding to Melha Avenue fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Fire Department is responding to a working fire on Melha Avenue in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, all companies are operating at this time. Western Mass News will provide you with the latest updates as they become available. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Tires Slashed On 45 Vehicles At Company In Springfield

Police are investigating after tires were slashed on 45 vans of a Western Massachusetts company that provides services to the handicapped and those in need of rides to doctor appointments and medical treatments. The incident took place in Springfield at Indian Orchard at Youth on the Move early Monday, May...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Watershops Pond set to refill in time for summer

Recruiters at the expo hoped to fill hundreds of positions, including everything from entry-level to chief financial officer. Rental prices have skyrocketed, posing a challenge for nearly every renter in the state. Local NAACP president speaks out on racially-motivated mass shootings over weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. President of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man saves neighbor from house fire

Local NAACP president speaks out on racially-motivated mass shootings over weekend. President of the Springfield NAACP, Talbert Swan, said events like these two shootings should remind Americans that we have not come too far in abolishing racism. Watershops Pond set to refill in time for summer. Updated: 3 hours ago.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Sunday night news update

In this update, three families were displaced by a fire in Easthampton, police were called to a hit-and-run in Ludlow and Celtics advance in playoffs. In this update, the Celtics fought off elimination on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks with their 108-95 win Friday, several businesses on Memorial Drive in Chicopee were forced to evacuate yesterday following a threat to 5 Below, and there was an early morning fire yesterday in Northampton. Plus, Meteorologist Ken Mahan has your latest forecast.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shoplifting
westernmassnews.com

Questions continue over cause of Springfield school bus driver shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Public Schools experienced a second day of bus driver shortages leading to some bus route delays on Monday. It has led to questions over what is causing the shortage. The district posted on their Facebook page on Sunday that there would be some bus delays...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
westernmassnews.com

Police investigating after Holyoke home hit by gunfire

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police are investigating after a home was hit by gunfire over the weekend. Holyoke Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said that officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of River Terrace around 9:20 p.m. Saturday. As they were arriving on-scene, they received information that a light-colored sedan was possibly involved.
HOLYOKE, MA
milfordmirror.com

How ‘No Mow May’ is taking over some Connecticut neighborhoods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stroll down Kenyon Street in Hartford’s West End, and the first thing you’ll notice are the dandelions. Some yards have only one or two, others have many more. They poke up from slightly overgrown lawns, yellow accents in an otherwise pristine neighborhood.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Food truck park opening in Hartford

(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy