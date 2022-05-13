Friday afternoon news update

In this update, three families were displaced by a fire in Easthampton, police were called to a hit-and-run in Ludlow and Celtics advance in playoffs. In this update, the Celtics fought off elimination on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks with their 108-95 win Friday, several businesses on Memorial Drive in Chicopee were forced to evacuate yesterday following a threat to 5 Below, and there was an early morning fire yesterday in Northampton. Plus, Meteorologist Ken Mahan has your latest forecast.

EASTHAMPTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO