Centralia Fire Chief to retire

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Madison County men have been indicted as armed habitual criminals. Daryl J. Harper, 45, of Edwardsville, was indicted as an armed habitual criminal, and also indicted for armed violence and unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; all Class X felonies; unlawful possession of methamphetamine precursor, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony. Marcus D. James, 36, of Alton, was indicted for being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies. The indictments came in two separate cases.

ALTON, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO