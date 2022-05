MARTINEZ, Calif. - Ahead of the June 7 primary, elections officials in eight Bay Area counties, plus three others, have teamed up to assure public trust in the elections process. The Registrars of Voters in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties are working together to share non-partisan and accurate information to the nearly 5 million voters they serve.

