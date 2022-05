The Mariners’ series win over the National League East-leading Mets was yet another strange turn in what has been a weird first 35 games to Seattle’s 2022 season. Yes, a team mired in a funk that had reached the two-weeks mark before the three-game set somehow stole a win from the Mets on the day of a Max Scherzer start, then narrowly avoided snatching defeat from the jaws of victory Sunday thanks to the two biggest strikeouts of the season delivered by – who else? – Diego Castillo, who has been anything but himself this season (8.74 ERA, 2.21 WHIP). That resulted in the Mets losing a series for the first time all season, and the Mariners winning one on the road for the first time in 2022.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO