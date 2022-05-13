AG Objects To Merger of Granite One and Dartmouth Health, Plans Scrapped
CONCORD – Attorney General John Formella released the report of the Charitable Trusts Unit Friday objecting to the proposed merger between GraniteOne Health and Dartmouth Health. See report here: https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Charitable-Trusts-Final-Report-D-HH-GO-May-13-2022-2.pdf. “Free, fair and robust competition is critical to providing employers and patients with options for lower cost and...indepthnh.org
