GALION — Galion Police Department’s K9 cruiser features a newly-designed decal soon to be displayed on more of the department’s fleet. “We’re excited to be transitioning to the new graphics,” Chief Marc Rodriguez said,”This new design was decided on by a consensus of my officers. In talking with my officers, we identified a desire to rebrand our department, and we felt that updating the look of our patrol vehicles to a more modern design was an important component of our collective ideas as to what that would look like.”

GALION, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO