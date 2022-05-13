ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

State Road 28 closure squeezes semi truck drivers

By Joseph Paul
WLFI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — INDOT says semi truck drivers are damaging light poles, fire hydrants and other fixtures in Frankfort by disregarding detour signs. The agency posted pictures on social...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 4

Brian Peel
3d ago

maybe if the state of indiana planned this out a little better this type of things wouldn't happen.. like maybe finish one project before you start another.. our roads in frankfort are really messed up now thanks to the indiana department of transportation.. way to go. keep up the great work at ruining all of the city roads.. you guys rock.

Reply(1)
2
