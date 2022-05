(Brownfield Network) – A central Missouri farmer says input costs vs the price he’s getting for grain has been his top concern last fall. Bill Betteridge tells Brownfield the $1200 fall price tag on anhydrous made him consider waiting to buy in the spring. “When I initially heard that’s what they were asking for anhydrous [I thought] maybe we’ll just wait until this spring and see if it’s any better, but that didn’t pan out,” he said.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO