ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

COVID is surging again. Why the San Francisco Bay Area isn't doing mandates.

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I think we're recognizing that there's something in between a mandate and a world where nobody is covering their...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mission Local

There’s a surge in San Francisco. Wear a mask, doc says

Your coworker is out sick. Your favorite restaurant just closed after reporting an outbreak. Even that friend who survived each Covid-19 surge sans infection has suddenly tested positive. You’re not crazy, according to Dr. Carina Marquez, a UCSF associate professor of medicine and infectious diseases. “There’s a surge in San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Why Are SF's COVID Cases So Much Higher Than Other Cities?

San Francisco's high COVID case rate right now compared to the rest of the country is likely due to how cautious people here have been up until now. SF's case rate is double that of other cities, and it's probably because not as many people here have some acquired immunity to the virus from a previous infection and they're going out and taking more risks. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
Alamo, CA
Government
City
Alamo, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Total Lunar Eclipse as Seen From the Bay Area

A total lunar eclipse graced the Bay Area skies Sunday night. It provided some great views and some great photos were taken from residents in the region. NBC Bay Area has complied some of the best photos of the lunar eclipse from our viewers and staff. Want to share your...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mandates#The Painted Ladies#Victorian#Omicron
Eater

One of the Bay Area’s Best Cambodian Restaurants Just Closed Suddenly

After about five years, Fruitvale neighborhood Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai provided its final service on Friday, May 13. The Chronicle reports the restaurant, which was named a Eater San Francisco’s restaurant of the year in 2018, will reopen in a new location in the future. Nite Yun, chef and owner, was an inspiration to many in the Bay Area who felt that, at Nyum Bai, they found a place unlike any other to get items like kuy teav phnom penh noodle soup and koh. Yun announced the closure on Instagram on Friday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands march in pro-choice rally in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Thousands of people marched and rallied in San Francisco in support of reproductive rights and a San Mateo County supervisor issued a statement in favor of pro-choice sanctuaries Saturday.The actions were in response to the leak earlier this month of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn the landmark 1973 abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.Ever since the leak, activists in the Bay Area have been responding with a variety of actions on both sides of the issue.There have been marches over abortion before -- both pro and con -- but Saturday's was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Best Colleges in the West

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Stanford University is Money’s top private college in the West, while powerhouse UCLA — formally the University of California, Los Angeles — is the highest scoring public college in the region. Money’s 2022 Best College rankings reward campuses that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Bay Area

Pilot Program Will Add Security Cameras to California Freeways

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new program Friday that will put hundreds of cameras up along California freeways, including the Bay Area and Southern California. It's all part of a pilot program, putting 200 cameras in 50 locations in Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles and Orange counties. The announcement comes...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area health officers urge return to masking, other COVID precautions amid latest surge

(BCN) — Health officials in 11 counties urged residents across the greater Bay Area Friday to once again take COVID-19 precautions like masking as cases and hospitalizations rise across the region. Officials in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties said in a joint statement […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy