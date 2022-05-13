COVID is surging again. Why the San Francisco Bay Area isn't doing mandates.

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Thousands of people marched and rallied in San Francisco in support of reproductive rights and a San Mateo County supervisor issued a statement in favor of pro-choice sanctuaries Saturday.The actions were in response to the leak earlier this month of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn the landmark 1973 abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.Ever since the leak, activists in the Bay Area have been responding with a variety of actions on both sides of the issue.There have been marches over abortion before -- both pro and con -- but Saturday's was...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO