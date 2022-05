As expected, the Milwaukee Bucks will be without Khris Middleton once again when they play the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series. Middleton has been officially ruled out of the contest as he continues his recovery from a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. He has been out since sustaining the injury midway through the first round of the playoffs.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO