DETROIT – An unidentified woman’s body was found Sunday in the trunk of a car that was burning on Detroit’s east side. At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, a silver Ford Fusion was on fire on Lakepointe Street, near Warren Avenue and Alter Road, according to Detroit police. A woman’s body was found in the trunk of the car. She was deceased but her body was not burned, officials said.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO