ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bounce house castles for adults are here in Arizona!

By Kari Steele
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sg2wn_0fdP0G7F00

These bounce houses are the closest you will get to an amusement park in your backyard AND they are not just for kids anymore! Offering both little ones and adults gravity-defying fun, this grown-up version of a bounce house is guaranteed to make your day -- even your wedding day -- a day of jumping for joy! Go crazy and make a wonderland with multiple pink and white castles. What was once only in the United Kingdom is now here in the United States and you can only do it with Arizona's Inflate Forty Eight !

See how easy it is for adults to jump in the video above!

Co-owners Jack and Julie Nielsen wanted to rent a bounce house for their son's first birthday and could not find anything that was affordable from a reputable company. Jack came up with the idea of starting their own company during the summer of 2020. "It was a great time to start Inflate Forty Eight because most people were at home due to COVID-19. Everyone was at home having their own parties so we took advantage of this unique opportunity and it worked out great!"

Julie elaborates, "Another great thing about the timing is we have been able to get super involved with the Arizona event community. We work with all of the different balloon companies in Arizona. Create and Inflate did the set up for this bounce house and we are having tons of fun collaborating with influencers across the Valley. We are also super excited to bring Inflate nationwide."

Adult-sized bounce houses are the new trend for weddings, birthdays and holidays! Who needs a photo booth when a bounce house can provide the most epic in-the-moment wedding photos? "They have become really popular at weddings! It is a great place to send the kids to get them out of the way and the pictures we get of the wedding party look cool! The couple gets a multi-colored balloon garland that matches the theme of their wedding and it makes for a great corner-piece of the event," exclaims Jack.

Inflate Forty Eight offers discounts for multi-rentals. You can rent as many of their bounce houses as you want. Their repertoire consists of multiple kinds of bounce houses, water slides and inflatable movie screens. Another perk is they will deliver the fun to your doorstep for FREE if you live in the East Valley. Good news for northern and southern Arizonans: Inflate Forty Eight will deliver outside of the Valley to Tucson or Flagstaff depending on their availability.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Inflate Forty Eight
2634 E Del Rio St.
Gilbert, AZ 85295
(480) 282-0900

HOURS:
Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday: closed

Comments / 3

Related
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Tucson, Arizona?

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you can't get breakfast at home, then you will naturally seek out a restaurant. Tucson has many travelers that visit the city every year, and thus there are some great breakfast spots. Sometimes a simple breakfast with a few eggs and some toast is better than a complicated omelet, but there are also times when a complicated omelet will soothe the soul.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

The Top "Foodie" City in Arizona May Surprise You

There's a lot of places to eat in this Arizona city.Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash. When asked what the ultimate “foodie” city is in all of Arizona, most residents around the state would likely guess Scottsdale, or Tucson, Mesa, or maybe Phoenix itself. There might even be a few random guesses in there as well, like Lake Havasu City or Bisbee. However, according to a recent study performed by data scientists at Insurify, the ultimate foodie destination in Arizona isn’t what most in the state would suggest.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona wildfire doubles in size near college town

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — An Arizona wildfire doubled in size overnight into Wednesday, a day after heavy winds kicked up a towering wall of flames outside a northern Arizona tourist and college town, ripping through two dozen structures and sending residents of more than 700 homes scrambling to flee.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Arizona#Bounce House#Castles#Amusement Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy