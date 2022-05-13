ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montmorency County, MI

Massive forest fire burning in rural Montmorency County

By Ryan Jeltema
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State and local fire crews from across Northern Michigan are battling a massive forest fire in Montmorency County. The Blue Lakes Fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. Friday northwest of Atlanta near the Pigeon River Country State Forest and Black River Ranch, which is an expansive...

