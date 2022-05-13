ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilgo Beach, NY

Police Release 911 Calls Of Gilgo Beach Murder Victim

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
The 911 calls that were made the night Shannan Gilbert disappeared. Video Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police officials on Long Island have released three 911 calls connected to the death of Shannan Gilbert whose disappearance led to the discovery of the Gilgo Beach serial killer murders.

During Gilbert's call to 911 dispatchers, she can be heard saying over and over "there is someone after me." (Click here to listen.)

But during a press conference on Friday, May 13, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said that although Gilbert's body was found in the area of those killed by the serial killer, investigators do not believe that her death was a murder and is not related to the serial killer case.

"Based on the evidence, the facts, and the totality of the circumstances, the prevailing opinion in Shannan's death, while tragic, was not a murder and was most likely noncriminal," Harrison said.

Ten bodies were found in a marshy area of Gilgo Beach as police searched for Gilbert, a Craigslist sex worker, who was reported missing by her mother after she disappeared on May 1, 2010.

The three calls, which include her "John" Joseph Brewer and her driver and handler Michael Pak, forensic evidence, and reviews by the Behavioral Analysis Unit and the FBI, led the police to make the ruling.

Here's what happened the night Gilbert died.

During the early morning hours of May 1, 2010, Gilbert traveled with her driver Michael Pak, from Manhattan, to meet Brewer, in the Oak Beach Association. Gilbert's driver remained in the area while she met with Brewer.

During the meeting, Gilbert reportedly began acting irrational, prompting her client to contact the driver to have Gilbert leave his home, investigators with the case said.

After Gilbert refused to leave the location, she eventually fled on foot into the Oak Beach community. Gilbert interacted with two additional homeowners within the community before disappearing.

Both Brewer and Pak were interviewed and cooperated with police and were cleared of any criminal involvement in Gilbert’s death, police said.

"The Suffolk County Police Department remains committed to evaluating any information or evidence that the public may have to help determine a definitive cause of death in this case," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers recently announced that the reward leading to an arrest, in this case, has been increased from $25,000 to $50,000.

Tips can also be submitted through Gilgonews.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#911#Police#Long Island#Fbi#Violent Crime#Craigslist#The Oak Beach Association
Daily Voice

Baby Rescued From Parked Car In Merrick

A Long Island woman is facing charges after a baby had to be rescued from a parked car. The 5-month-old boy was found alone by a good Samaritan just after 10 a.m. Monday, May 16 in Merrick, near the HomeGoods store on Merrick Road, according to Nassau County Police. The...
MERRICK, NY
