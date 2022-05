Weather experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as well as Colorado State University forecast another active hurricane season, predicting as many as 20 named tropical systems. NOAA predicts nine of the tropical systems will become hurricanes and four may be major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). While official hurricane season is still a few weeks away, each of the last seven years has seen a named storm prior to the official June 1 start. It’s never too early to be prepared for a hurricane and www.SumterPrepares.com provides valuable information on hurricane preparedness.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO