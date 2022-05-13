ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins vs Hurricanes Prediction and Odds for Game 7 (Final Game is a True Coin Flip)

By Iain MacMillan
The Boston Bruin and Carolina Hurricanes will face-off in one of three Game 7s in the NHL on Saturday night. The home team has won every game this series, so if that trend continues, Carolina will be in a good spot to snag the victory. Not only has the...

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators' Tim Stutzle suffers leg injury in World Championships

Concerning news from the World Championships for the Ottawa Senators and Team Germany, as young forward Tim Stutzle was injured Monday in a game against France (link). The forward took a hit in the corner from France defenseman Thomas Thiry, coming up limp and leaving the ice, favoring his left leg. Stutzle, who had two assists in two games before the injury, would not return to the game.
HOCKEY
FanSided

This horrible Chicago Blackhawks trade keeps coming up

The Chicago Blackhawks made a horribly bad trade after the 2016-17 season that set them back for years. They traded Artemi Panarin and Tyler Motte to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Brandon Saad, Anton Forsberg, and a fifth-round pick. The trade was basically (for all intents and purposes)...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ awful Game 6 loss to Boston Celtics

After a thrilling comeback win on the road in Game 5, the Milwaukee Bucks returned home to face the Boston Celtics with a chance to close out the series in Game 6. Despite Milwaukee’s sensational finish in the previous game, they carried none of that momentum over into Game 6. Without sugarcoating it, this was an embarrassing performance by the Bucks as old habits continued to plague them throughout, which played into them squandering this perfect opportunity to close out the series. After a dreadful effort, if one could even use that word, Boston took down Milwaukee 108-95 and evened up the series 3-3. There will be a Game 7, but before it happens, here are three takeaways from a lackluster Game 6.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

FanSided

