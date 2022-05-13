Bruins vs Hurricanes Prediction and Odds for Game 7 (Final Game is a True Coin Flip)

After a thrilling comeback win on the road in Game 5, the Milwaukee Bucks returned home to face the Boston Celtics with a chance to close out the series in Game 6. Despite Milwaukee’s sensational finish in the previous game, they carried none of that momentum over into Game 6. Without sugarcoating it, this was an embarrassing performance by the Bucks as old habits continued to plague them throughout, which played into them squandering this perfect opportunity to close out the series. After a dreadful effort, if one could even use that word, Boston took down Milwaukee 108-95 and evened up the series 3-3. There will be a Game 7, but before it happens, here are three takeaways from a lackluster Game 6.

