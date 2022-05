Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode “White Trash, Holy Rollers and Punching People.” Read at your own risk!. The secret is out regarding Georgie and Mandy ’s pregnancy, and the latest episode showed the Young Sheldon family dealing with that as best they could. Mary particularly struggled with the idea that the entire church congregation knew about the situation, and set up a time to speak with Pastor Rob about it. Pastor Rob inserted himself into the drama, which caused some further tension between Mary and George and might set up a big moment in The Big Bang Theory’s history.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO