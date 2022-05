JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A man accused of killing his wife and injuring his child in a shooting at a Shively home early Sunday morning was arrested in Jeffersonville. Ronald Burdette was arrested early Monday morning with the help of Jeffersonville Police, according to a news release from Shively Police spokesman Patrick Allen. Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said Burdette was booked into jail at 7:25 a.m. Monday.

