FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — About 22 hikers embarked on a journey to grant the wishes of many children who suffer from critical illnesses in the DMV area. “We have a bunch of hikers who are out here today and we’re going to hike a marathon in the mountains to raise money and awareness for the Make-A-Wish to foundation and Mid-Atlantic,” Chairman of the Board Mike Manatos explained.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO