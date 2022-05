The Colorado Buffaloes basketball team landed a commitment from Bobi Klintman in April after he previously de-committed from Maryland. However, that didn’t last long, and due to what Tad Boyle called “unforeseen circumstances,” Klintman was forced to de-commit from the Buffs in early May. Now, Klintman has decided to head to the ACC and play for Wake Forest, according to a social media post from Klintman himself. It was a mess of a situation, and losing a player as highly ranked as Klintman (he is ranked No. 123 in the class of 2022), isn’t what the Buffs were hoping for. So, for those keeping track,...

