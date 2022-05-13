ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

JOAN P. SHIRLEY, 78

wccsradio.com
 3 days ago

Joan P. Shirley, 78, of Blairsville, was born on June 16, 1943, in Indiana, PA. She passed away on May 12, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana after a seven-year battle fighting cancer and entered a well-deserved eternity with our Lord. She was the daughter of Russell C. and...

www.wccsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccsradio.com

THELMA WINIFRED (MARSH) MUIR, 79

Thelma Winifred (Marsh) Muir, 79, of Blairsville, PA passed on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at her home. The daughter of Harnell R. and Lillian Viola (Brewer) Marsh, she was born August 15, 1942 in Graceton, PA. Mrs. Muir had worked as a home health aide for Bayada, Blairsville. She also...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA RUGBY MOVES ON

The Indiana County Warriors Rugby team won its semi-final game Sunday vs. Downingtown, 21-12 . They are now poised to bring home the state title on Sunday, May 22 when they face State College in a match played at the Penn State University-Berks Stadium in Reading.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICES CONTINUE UPWARD TREND

Gas prices continue to skyrocket as the cost of crude oil remains high. Prices are closing in on the $110 a barrel mark, and those volatile price changes are having an impact at the pump, with the national average now up to $4.48 a gallon. That is a one-cent increase from yesterday, a 16-cent increase from last week and a 41-cent increase from last month at this time. Last year at this time, the national average was $3.04.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

S&T BANK TO CELEBRATE 120 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

INDIANA, Pa. – May 16, 2022 – S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced S&T Bank’s 120 Year Anniversary celebration that will commence on May 19, 2022.
INDIANA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
County
Indiana County, PA
City
Blairsville, PA
Indiana County, PA
Obituaries
State
Indiana State
Indiana, PA
Obituaries
Blairsville, PA
Obituaries
City
Paris, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
wccsradio.com

FORD CITY WOMAN ACCUSED OF STEALING CAR PICKED UP IN SOUTH CAROLINA

State police are saying that a woman from Ford City who was accused of stealing a car was picked up in South Carolina and extradited back to the Pennsylvania. Troopers say the theft was reported at 4:49 PM on April 16th. Police were called out to the 300 block of 3rd Avenue in Ford City as 42-year-old Chrissy Bowser said that her vehicle was stolen by 38-year-old Cassy Bisping of Ford City. The vehicle was entered into a national database and the next day, it was spotted in Conway, South Carolina, with Bisping in possession of the vehicle. She now faces a charge of receiving stolen property in South Carolina and in Pennsylvania, and charges of theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and driving on a suspended license.
FORD CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

QUIET SATURDAY REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS

It was another relatively quiet day for Indiana County First responders, with only two calls of note from Indiana County 911. Indiana Fire Association Companies 1 and 2 were dispatched at 1:43 PM for an automatic fire alarm activation on Haven Drive in White Township. And at 3:08 PM, crews...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

ANDREW “PAPPY” LYCHALK, 84

Andrew “Pappy” Lychalk, 84, Homer City died May 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Andrew loved to go shopping, going out to eat, listening to music, and spending time with his housemates, caregivers, and friends. He loved to talk about and share stories about his family and experiences through the years. Andrew attended the Lifesteps Indiana Community Outreach Center and always looked forward to seeing his friends. He also enjoyed attending and watching church services on Sundays and praying for others. Andrew had a sense of humor that could brighten anyone’s day and always found a way to make everyone smile. He will be greatly missed by all of those who cared for him. Andrew was involved in the Miracle League through the Indiana YMCA.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

FOUR TO ENTER PLEAS FOR INMATE WEAPONS CHARGES

Several plea court hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court, including hearings for individuals accused of illegally possessing a weapon while in custody. Four defendants face charges of illegally possessing, making or procuring a firearm while in prison. They are 27-year-old Sir Diamond King, 21-year-old Jayvon Daniel Ramirez, 30-year-old Ryan McManus and 28-year-old Marlon Goodman, all of Indiana. The incidents were reported between May 24th and September 27th of last year. Each remains in custody at the state correctional facility at Pine Grove in Indiana County, with the exception of King, who is currently at SCI-Greene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Cancer#Retirement#Blairsville High School#Fisher Scientific#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Blairsville Bobcats#Commodore
wccsradio.com

RELATIVELY QUIET DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

It was a relatively quiet day for first responders in Indiana County on Friday. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched twice for relatively small calls. One was an automatic fire alarm activation on South Ben Franklin Road in White Township at 6:46 PM. The other was a carbon monoxide alarm activation on Country Lane in White Township at 11:45 PM.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON WEEKEND HIT-AND-RUN

Indiana Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for a hit-and-run crash this weekend. Officers say that between Friday and Saturday, a white car struck a gray Ford Escape along the rear lift gate along the 00 block of North 4th St. and damaged the back window.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

DRIVER ARRESTED SUNDAY IN CLYMER ON SUSPICION OF DUI

Police in Clymer Borough released some details on a DUI arrest made Sunday morning. Police say the arrest was made at 1:35 AM after a car was pulled over for a vehicle code violation. While police talked with the driver, who was identified only as a 33-year-old man, they noticed the strong smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath. After performing a standard field sobriety test, the driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Along with the DUI charge, he faces a charge of driving on a DUI-suspended license and for the summary vehicle code violation.
CLYMER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wccsradio.com

STORMS COULD BRING FLOODING IN INDIANA COUNTY

Accuweather says that Indiana County will experience some severe weather this morning and later this afternoon. Along with possible thunderstorms, flash flooding is expected throughout the day. In addition, strong winds are expected as well. Meteorologist Matt Benz says that we could see anywhere from a quarter to a half...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

STATE POLICE REPORTS: CRASH, MEGHAN’S LAW VIOLATION

No one was hurt in a one-vehicle crash in North Mahoning Township. State police from the Punxsutawney Barracks say 43-year-old Michael Moses of Nanty-Glo was driving North on Route 119 just West of Behm road when the vehicle hit a deer. The vehicle was disabled and required towing. Moses was wearing his seatbelt at the time.
KITTANNING, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO VEHICLE STOPS IN CLYMER RESULT IN DRUG BUSTS

Clymer Borough Police report of two different occasions within hours where a traffic stop lead to a drug bust. Both incidents happened on Friday. The first was at 8:44 PM when the driver was pulled over for a vehicle code violation. The driver, identified only as a 19-year-old woman looked nervous and admitted to having THC gummies and a bag of marijuana in the vehicle.
CLYMER, PA
wccsradio.com

PIRATES BREAK TWO-GAME SKID WITH WIN OVER REDS

After losing two games to the Reds to start the series, the Pirates came through with a win against Cincinatti Saturday Night. Joe Block has the wrap up of last night’s game. The Pirates and Reds wrap up the four-game series today at 12:35 on WCCS.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy