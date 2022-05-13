JOAN P. SHIRLEY, 78

Andrew “Pappy” Lychalk, 84, Homer City died May 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Andrew loved to go shopping, going out to eat, listening to music, and spending time with his housemates, caregivers, and friends. He loved to talk about and share stories about his family and experiences through the years. Andrew attended the Lifesteps Indiana Community Outreach Center and always looked forward to seeing his friends. He also enjoyed attending and watching church services on Sundays and praying for others. Andrew had a sense of humor that could brighten anyone’s day and always found a way to make everyone smile. He will be greatly missed by all of those who cared for him. Andrew was involved in the Miracle League through the Indiana YMCA.

