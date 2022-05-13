Idaho announces $119 million opioid crisis settlement

TONIGHT: Monday evening remains clear and dry with temperatures falling out of the low 80s into the low 60s and high 50s by Tuesday morning. TOMORROW: Tuesday, temperatures will climb back to near 80 by the afternoon, despite increased clouds and chances for showers through the evening. The chance for rain from 3 pm to 11 pm is minimal, but a few showers are possible. The greater rain chance comes with a chance for thunderstorms late into the overnight. Closer to midnight or 1 a.m., storms from the northwest will approach mid-Missouri. These storms will have less instability to work with locally, but a driving low level wind will help sustain these into our western counties at the least. This will bring the potential for strong storms with the potential for damaging winds and hail into mid-Missouri during the midnight to sunrise time frame.

