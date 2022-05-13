ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho announces $119 million opioid crisis settlement

By associatedpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials have announced a $119 million settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors over their role...

Judge: California’s women on boards law is unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday.
CALIFORNIA, MO
Oregon sued over failure to provide public defenders

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Criminal defendants in Oregon who have gone without public defenders for weeks have filed a lawsuit against the state claiming a violation of their constitutional rights. The complaint, which seeks a class-action status, was filed in Portland on Monday comes as state lawmakers and the Office of Public Defense Services struggle to address a huge shortage of public defenders. The system to provide attorneys for criminal defendants who can’t afford them was underfunded and understaffed before COVID-19, but a significant slowdown in the courts during the pandemic pushed Oregon to a breaking point as a backlog of cases flooded courts.
OREGON STATE
Walsh drops out of race due to new congressional map

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) State Rep. Sara Walsh is dropping out of the Republican primary for Missouri's Fourth Congressional District, she said in a news release Monday. Walsh had filed in to run in the district in February, before a new Missouri congressional map was drawn. Incumbent Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is not seeking re-election as she pursues the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Under the old map, Walsh lived in the Fourth District but the new map has placed Ashland in the Third District, a seat held by incumbent Republican Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer.
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri man acquitted of killing man and witness in 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man as been acquitted of murdering a 19-year-old man and the woman who witnessed that shooting in 2020. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a jury found Darrell Fisher III not guilty Friday at his retrial. The 29-year-old had been charged with fatally shooting 19-year-old Malik Henderson and 25-year-old Zenobia Johnson three days apart in April 2020. Fisher was tried on the same charges earlier this year but that jury could not agree unanimously on a verdict. Authorities have said that Johnson was the only witness to Henderson’s shooting. He was killed at her apartment on April 14, 2020.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tracking strong storms Tuesday night

TONIGHT: Monday evening remains clear and dry with temperatures falling out of the low 80s into the low 60s and high 50s by Tuesday morning. TOMORROW: Tuesday, temperatures will climb back to near 80 by the afternoon, despite increased clouds and chances for showers through the evening. The chance for rain from 3 pm to 11 pm is minimal, but a few showers are possible. The greater rain chance comes with a chance for thunderstorms late into the overnight. Closer to midnight or 1 a.m., storms from the northwest will approach mid-Missouri. These storms will have less instability to work with locally, but a driving low level wind will help sustain these into our western counties at the least. This will bring the potential for strong storms with the potential for damaging winds and hail into mid-Missouri during the midnight to sunrise time frame.
MISSOURI STATE

