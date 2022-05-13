VIDEO: Fire destroys house in Metairie

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced detectives are investigating a shooting incident and theft of an ATV in Thibodaux early Sunday morning. Just after 3:15 a.m. on May 15, 2022, deputies received a call from a man reporting an ATV had been stolen from a residence on Lee Drive in Thibodaux. The ATV owner and a family member began driving around the area nearby to search for the stolen ATV. They located it at the intersection of Robert Street and Park Drive where they noticed a man hiding behind a tree. As they approached him, he fired several shots at them. They retreated to their vehicle, but one of the men was shot in the shoulder. He was later transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO